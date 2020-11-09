Anonymous donor gifts silver bar to local Salvation Army

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An anonymous donor dropped off a unique gift to a local non-profit.
The silver bar was donated to the Salvation Army of Winnebago County. The 10 oz. bar is worth about $235.
Administrators tell us that it’s enough to pay for 14 bags of groceries for local families in need.
It comes at a critical time. According to the Salvation Army, food assistance requests have jumped 500% since March.
The non-profit launched its Red Kettle Program early this year to help. 70% of the Salvation Army’s funding is raised during the holiday season.
