Another day of high COVID-19 cases: Illinois reports over 12K new cases, 76 deaths

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 12,438 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 76 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the folowing counties:

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Champaign County: 1 male 50s

Clark County: 1 female 80s

Clay County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 3 males 80s. 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Fulton County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 2 males 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Knox County: 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

Marion County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 male 60s

McLean County: 1 male 50s,

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

Vermilion County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Warren County: 1 male 70s

Whiteside County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s

Winnebago County: 3 males 70s, 1 male 90s

On Friday, health officials said they had the highest single-day total with over 10,000 cases, but Saturday’s number surpass those numbers.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 477,978 cases, including 10,154 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,418 specimens for a total 8,313,547. As of last night, 4,250 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 813 patients were in the ICU and 367 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 31 – Nov. 6 is 10.3%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.

Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July.

Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 31, 2020 – Nov. 6, 2020 is 11.5%.