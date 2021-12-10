Another North Love Baptist Church member accused of sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A third former member of North Love Baptist Church has been accused of sexual abuse, according to a new lawsuit.

This is the fourth lawsuit filed since August accusing the church, which is located at 5301 E Riverside Blvd., of negligence.

A 29-year-old woman, who was a minor at the church when the abuse occurred, says Daniel Black sexually assaulted her between 2006 and 2009, when she was between 14- and 17-years-old.

She has filed suit for negligence on the church’s part, and damages of “a sum exceeding $50,000.”

The lawsuit alleges that Black engaged in “inappropriate touching, kissing, fondling, masturbation, groping, oral sex, sex and other sexual acts,” and claims Black was having minor children over to his home, unsupervised.

Black was reportedly a youth group leader, deacon, lay minister, counselor and supervisor at North Love Baptist Church, North Love Christian School and Reformer’s Unanimous.

The suit alleges that some of the abuse was witnessed by other members of the church. The girl and her parents reportedly met with Pastor Paul Kingsbury at the time, but he and other associated individuals failed to report the abuse to law enforcement or remove Black from his position.

Kingsbury has since resigned.

In August, a woman filed a suit against the church, claiming she was molested in 2004, when she was 15-years-old, by a man named John Neese.

In October, another woman filed a lawsuit alleging a youth counselor named John Pierson sexually abused her between 2003 and 2005, when she was 13-years-old.

A third lawsuit by another woman, also filed in October, claims the church was negligent and lead to her sexual abuse by Pierson.

Reality TV star Josh Duggar, of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, recently convicted on possession of child pornography, attended a six month Christian rehabilitation treatment, established by Kingsbury, at Reformers Unanimous in 2015, after he was accused of inappropriately touching five teen girls, and was subsequently caught on the infidelity website Ashley Madison.