Another nursing home resident dies in Boone County as 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department reported another 10 cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, and another death at the Symphony Northwoods nursing home.

In total, Boone County has seen 328 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 153 have recovered. Fifteen people have died.

The health department says most of the positive cases are in residents between 20-29 years old.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

