BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department reported another 10 cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, and another death at the Symphony Northwoods nursing home.
In total, Boone County has seen 328 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 153 have recovered. Fifteen people have died.
The health department says most of the positive cases are in residents between 20-29 years old.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Another nursing home resident dies in Boone County as 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported
- Trump congratulates daughter Tiffany on finishing law school
- 74-year-old woman dies after retaining wall collapses on her at Wisconsin senior living facility
- Texas woman gives birth to surprise baby in bathtub
- Rock County police seize 2 pounds of ‘high grade’ marijuana while in transit
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!