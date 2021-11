ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the second day in a row, extra police officers were ordered to patrol Jefferson High School grounds in Rockford.

Security efforts were bolstered Monday after a threat was made against students and staff online. Many parents chose to keep their students home for the day out of concerns for their safety.

Similar threats were made later that night, which the Rockford Police and the School District are investigating.

RPS #205 said that student safety is a top priority.