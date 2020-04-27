Another Rock County resident dies from COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County is reporting a fifth person has died from COVID-19 on Monday.
There are now 151 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rock County, the health department reports.
There are 6,911 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, and 272 total deaths.
