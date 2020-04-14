Another Winnebago County resident dies of COVID-19, 6 new cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department reported that another person has died of coronavirus complications. Six new cases were announced Tuesday.

The WCHD did not provide any further details on the reported death.

Eight people have died so far in Winnebago County. There have been 119 confirmed cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 74 additional deaths.

