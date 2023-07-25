ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pro-life activists are planning to display graphic images intended to portray “what’s happening behind those closed doors” at the Auburn Street Rockford Family Planning Center.

The Pro-Life Action League and the Rockford Family Initiative are planning a “Face the Truth” day by having volunteers hold photos showing both graphic photos of aborted fetuses, as well as photos of “the beauty of developing life in the womb,” at several busy intersections.

“The pro-life community is outraged that abortionist Dennis Christensen has chosen Rockford to set up his interstate abortion business,” said Dolores Pribble, outreach director of the Rockford Family Initiative, in a statement. “He admits that more than half of his business comes from Wisconsin. Rockford has become an abortion destination!”

The group is planning to display the placards at the following locations on Wednesday, July 26th:

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – North Perryville Road and East State Street

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Mulford Road and Riverside Boulevard

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – East State Street and North Alpine Road

Christensen, a medical doctor based in Wisconsin, previously operated an abortion clinic at 1400 Broadway, which closed in 2012. Christensen currently runs the Rockford Family Planning Center at 611 Auburn Street.

The clinic is solely for medical abortions that use a pill, not surgery. The option is only open to pregnancies 11 weeks or less.

Abortion is now illegal in Wisconsin and surrounding states, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v Wade. Gov. JB Pritzker has declared Illinois is a pro-choice state, causing patients from neighboring states to come to Illinois for an abortion.

In January, neighbors filed a lawsuit against the Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals for issuing a permit to the Auburn Street clinic in a residential neighborhood.

The lawsuit claims that the abortion clinic was given a permit to operate as a home business, even though medical clinics are prohibited by Section 53-004-K of the Rockford Zoning Ordinance.

It also claims that Christensen was given the ability to run the clinic as a home business even though he does not live there.