ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report from the Anti-Defamation League shows antisemitic incidents, hate crimes, and white supremacist propaganda efforts are increasing in Illinois.

According to the “Hate in the Prairie State” report, there has been an 80% increase across the board since 2021.

The report also called out the Black nationalist Nation of Islam, headquartered in Chicago, for a rise in antisemitism.

The report also makes recommendations, including holding social media companies accountable for amplifying hateful rhetoric and requiring hate crime training for law enforcement.

To read the full report, click here.