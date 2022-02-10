ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Protesters gathered outside the Discovery Center Museum, where Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made an appearance Thursday, to protest children wearing masks in schools.

About 20 protesters held up signs both supporting Pritzker’s Republican challengers and calling for an end to the mask mandate in Illinois schools.

During his remarks, the governor said masks are the reason children have been able to return to in-person learning this year, and said he doesn’t wish to risk a return to remote learning.

“We have to give it a little bit more time, and very importantly, we have to just make sure we’re going to actually hit the numbers that we hope to hit. We also need to keep a tool in our toolbox for later if for goodness sakes I hope it doesn’t happen, but if there’s some other variant,” he said.

Yesterday, Pritzker announced indoor mask mandates would be lifted across the state on February 28th.