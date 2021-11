ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Opening Act” estimated in October that there would be a November opening date for Rockford’s temporary casino.

Now that November has come, many are reportedly wondering when the old Giovanni’s location will welcome guests.

When Geno Iafrate, the “Opening Act” project leader, was reached out to, he said that the Hard Rock team is working to meet all requirements in order to open “soon.”

A firm date was not provided.