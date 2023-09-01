ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Antonio Monroe plead guilty on Friday of killing 10-year-old Destiny Huggins.

Monroe, 44, was accused of kidnapping and killing Huggins on Saturday, July 8. He received the maximum 90-year sentence after pleading guilty to first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

“Today’s conviction and sentence will do little to ease the heartache caused by this horrible crime,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said after the sentencing. “But it is our hope that the family, and the community, will take some solace in knowing that Monroe will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Police began investigating Huggins’ disappearance after her mother told authorities that her 6-year-old daughter reported a man had taken Huggins from outside their 9th Avenue home around 12:07 p.m.

Huggins’ body was found unresponsive by police outside an abandoned home in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue just a short time later.

Rockford Police located Monroe in the area of 9th Street and Woodruff Avenue.

Monroe, a registered sex offender from Blue Island, admitted to using a promise of money to lure the victims to the back yard of the 9th Avenue residence before throwing them to the ground and choking them.

He was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated battery.