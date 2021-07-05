Applications now open for Rockford REGROW grant, made available by cannabis sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Earnings from marijuana sales are being put back into the Rockford community.

The newly approved Rockford REGROW (Reinvest, Energize, Give, Restore Opportunity, Win) grant program is aimed at helping minority communities impacted by the War on Drugs.

Those communities are mostly black Americans, according to the NAACP.

In an effort to offset economic effect of the War on Drugs on the black community, the City hopes tax funds collected legal cannabis will go toward local youth programs, communities impacted by gun violence, and promoting employment opportunities.

Applications are open now. There are three different tiers in the application process, with some organizations eligible for $10,000 and others up to $150,000.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the Rockford REGROW program is about more than money.

“We’re not only giving these dollars out, but we’re also providing some technical assistance to help boost up these organizations that we know do great work in our city, but may need some of that backbone technical assistance to get them to that next level of seeking funds, and furthering the impact they have,” he said.

Applications will be accepted through July 31st.