Applications now open for Rockford’s 4th of July parade

ROCKFORD, Ill.(WTVO) — It’s hard to believe we’re a little over a month away from the return of Rockford’s 4th of July festivities!

A few short weeks separate us from fireworks, live music, family activities and of course, the patriotic parade. Applications for the parade are now open.

Businesses and organizations can choose to march on foot, drive in a decorated vehicle or create a float.

A trophy will be awarded to the coolest float. Applications are due June 11th.

