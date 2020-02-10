Closings
Applications open for 2020 Neighborhood Grant Program

Local News
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Neighborhood groups who want to build up their communities can get some help from the Neighborhood Grant Program.

The $2,500 grants are available from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

Money can be awarded to neighborhood or non-profit groups in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties, and can be applied toward efforts such as neighborhood beautification, crime prevention, clean up, and reforestation.

The deadline to apply is April 1st. More information can be found here.

Trending Stories