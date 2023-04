ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Applications are now open for local veterans looking for a new home.

Laura Kane started “Marshmallow’s Hope” after losing her teenage son to suicide. She is now using an old, rundown house in Rockford to spread awareness of suicide prevention and is gifting it a veteran to help transform their life.

Volunteers are flipping the home as part of “Project 4114,” and they will gift it to a veteran to help transform their life.

Applications are due by May 15.