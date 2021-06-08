Applications open for Rockford Fire, Police Chiefs until July 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is taking applications to find the city’s next police and fire chiefs. The deadline is July 1.

The chairperson for the Fire and Police Commission tells us once the application window closes, candidates will be reviewed by a consultant. Finalists will then be presented to the commissioners.

“Either through face-to-face or we’re thinking in the COVID environment do something like Facebook Live where the general public can see the candidates, see how they answer the questions and provide the commission with feedback,” said Chairperson Sam Schmitz.

Along with having a psychologist evaluate the finalists, the board is looking to get some community input when it comes down to the final candidates.

Interim chiefs are currently running both departments. Police Chief Dan O’Shea retired in April.

Fire Chief Derek Bergsten is now leading a department in Colorado.