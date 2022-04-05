ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara proclaimed April 2022 to be the Rockford-area “Habitat for Humanity Month.”

The proclamation outlined the need for affordable housing in the Rockford community. It also talked about the benefits of safe and stable housing for children and Habitat’s work to increase access to housing in the “Forest City.”

The proclamation also declared that “the efforts of organizations like Habitat for Humanity, non-profit housing professionals, financial institutions, elected officials and government must be combined to address the immense challenge of ensuring that every person in Rockford has access to safe, affordable housing.”

The city also talked about their “Critical Home Repair” program.

“We have been doing some home repairs in Rockford the last couple of years, and what we realized, there are a significant amount of people who need repairs done to their homes who just cant afford to do them,” said Keri Asevedo, executive director of the Rockford-area Habitat for Humanity. “So, we have $500 thousand that we can spend on our Critical Home Repair program this year, which means it’s different from the 12 families that we got to help in 2021.”

Rockford’s Habitat is hosting an open-house style Community Wall Building day on Monday, April 18 to kick off National Volunteer Week.