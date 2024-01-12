ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the second winter storm this week underway, and blowing and drifting snow predicted to make travel dangerous later on, many schools and colleges have announced they will be closed for today.

The Rockford Public School District 205 is closed, with students switching to remote learning.

The Belvidere School District announced it was closed today.

The Hononegah School District announced it is closed, with students using remote learning today.

Rockford Area Catholic Schools, Rockford Christian Schools, and Rockford Lutheran Schools all announced they would be closed today.

Rock Valley College announced that the campus has been closed due to weather, and students will participate in remote learning today.

To find a full list of local schools that have announced weather-related closings today, click here.