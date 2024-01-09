ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A winter storm warning remains in effect until midnight tonight, Snow associated with the second round should arrive shortly after mid-morning, with chances staying likely through the afternoon and evening. It’s this round that could feature snowfall rates up to an 1″/hr, resulting in the highest threat to travel.

Snow should begin to taper off this evening, leaving us mostly cloudy by the midnight hour. However, with temperatures falling below freezing overnight, it is possible that leftover moisture could freeze on some roads by Wednesday morning’s commute.

Rockford School District 205 announced it has canceled all classes and activities for Tuesday, January 9th.

Rockford Area Catholic Schools, Boylan High School, and Rockford Christian Schools also announced they would be closed Tuesday.

The Harlem School District also announced a snow day on Tuesday.

You can find a full list of school and business closures by clicking here.