(WTVO) — A U.S. Supreme Court justice will soon weigh in on the battle over new gun restriction laws in Illinois.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett is reviewing responses filed on Monday in an emergency injunction request by a suburban gun shop owner.

He wants State and Naperville assault weapons bans blocked until his case is heard, claiming that he has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales.

State and local lawyers argued that an injunction would put lives at risk.

It is not yet known when Barrett might rule. An Illinois appellate court ruling last week put the ban back in effect temporarily.

Responses in that case are expected on Tuesday.