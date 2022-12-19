JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Carlos Lavariega, 20, on weapons and domestic violence charges after crashing his car into the Rock River.

Accoridng to Janesville Police, officers were called to the 2100 block of S. Pine Street around 1;41 a.m. on Sunday, where Lavariega reportedly threatened a woman with a gun during a domestic violence situation.

Lavariega, of Beloit, then drove his car through a barricade on Cemetery Road, east of Afton Road, and plunged into the river, police said. Officers found him and a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle.

He was charged with Domestic Violence, Battery, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Janesville Police said the Rock County Sheriff’s Office is also pursuing charges against him.