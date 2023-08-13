CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight people were robbed in Chicago Sunday morning by one armed group within two hours.

Three to six men armed men exited a stolen vehicle in the Forest Green, Near West Side, Portage Park and West Ridge neighborhoods, according to WBBM. The robberies, which took place between 4:19-6:05 a.m., saw the men display firearms and rob the victims of the personal belongings.

The robbers also forced the victims to provide PIN numbers for their cell phones.

The robberies took place at the following locations and times:

700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 4:19 a.m.

2100 block of West Farwell Avenue at 5 a.m.

7000 block of North Ridge Boulevard at 5:10 a.m.

5000 block of North Northwest Highway at 5:10 a.m.

3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 5:38 a.m.

5100 block of North Elston Avenue at 5:50 a.m.

5100 block of West Foster Avenue at 5:50 a.m.

4100 block of North Cicero Avenue at 6:05 a.m.

The suspects are described as 17–25-year-old Black men wearing black ski mask and dark clothing. Any information should be given to the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three, (312) 744-8263.