‘Armed habitual criminal’ arrested by Rockford Police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Marcus Williams, a known felon according to Rockford Police, was arrested on weapons and drug charges after he allegedly tried to flee from officers on Thursday.

According to police, officers tried to stop Williams’ car in the area of Mulford Road and Garrett Lane around 9:10 p.m. Police say Williams tried to flee, but his car was unable to gain traction in the icy conditions and became disabled.

Williams then allegedly tried to run, but officers chased him down and subdued him, police said. A loaded handgun with an extended magazine, two additional extended loaded magazines, and multiple baggies of cocaine were recovered.

Williams was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Habitual Criminal, Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and Aggravated Battery to Police.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

