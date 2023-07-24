RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A robbery of an Illinois postal worker was stopped thanks to an armed resident.

Police responded to a River Grove village around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday where they learned that an armed suspect had demanded a U.S. Postal Service employee’s keys, according Fox News.

While the carrier complied, a resident saw the robbery and pulled his own handgun before the suspect could flee.

River Grove Police said that “words and gunshots were exchanged, according to WLS.

“I heard like a bang, bang, and bang, bang, bang, bang, then my mom screams, ‘tell me those weren’t gunshots,'” one witness said.

A woman took the postal worker, who was reportedly rattled by the incident, into her home after the shots, according to the woman’s daughter.

“He was just very distressed, very scared. You could tell he was very nervous from what had just happened,” one sister said.

The postal vehicle was not stolen, and no one was injured in the incident. Authorities are offering $50,000 to anyone with information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.