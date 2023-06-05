JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 40-year-old man is in custody following a domestic abuse incident.

Police responded to a disturbance on the Northwest side of Janesville around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. They found John Oehrke armed with a handgun when they arrived.

Oehrke was taken into custody and the firearm was seized. He was not allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous conviction.

He was also found to be under the influence at the time of the incident.