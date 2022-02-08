FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed robbery occurred at Freeport’s Super 8 Motel early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 4:25 a.m. at the motel located at 1551 S. Sleezer Home Rd., according to the Freeport Police Department. Three Black male suspects wearing dark clothing and face masks reportedly entered the lobby, with one suspect striking an employee over the head with a handgun. The suspects fled the business after obtaining an undisclosed amount of property.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives from the police department are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Any information on the robbery should be given to the Freeport Police Department, (815) 235-8222, or to the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.