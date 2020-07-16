Armed robbery suspect leads police on I-90 chase, ending in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say an Iowa man who committed an armed robbery in Madison, and then pointed a gun at another driver on I-90, was arrested in Janesville Wednesday after a high speed chase and several crashes.

According to the Janesville Police Department, police were alerted around 2:20 p.m. that the suspect had eluded a Wisconsin State Trooper was headed toward the city.

Janesville officers spotted the suspect’s Ford Taurus zooming through a residential neighborhood and pursued the vehicle, which they say sped into oncoming traffic and through red lights in the area of Center Avenue and Racine Street.

The suspect then crashed into a traffic signal and a BP gas station sign at an intersection. Police say citizens and employees chased the suspect to the back of the gas station where he surrendered to officers when they arrived.

Police say Quivadas Gaines, 29, of Davenport, Iowa, also crashed into an occupied vehicle on I-90 during the earlier pursuit, and two unoccupied cars in the gas station parking lot at 108 Center Avenue during the Janesville portion of the chase.

Police say Gaines was wanted for armed robbery in Madison for an incident earlier that day. Two fake guns were found in his car.

Gaines was charged with Felony Fleeing, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Hit and Run, and Disorderly Conduct while Armed.

