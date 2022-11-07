ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Lawerance Sanders, 30, and charged him with possession of a defaced firearm after he fled from police and crashed into a parked car.

According to police, officers were initially called to the 300 block of North Church Street to investigate a report of an armed person who was in an argument with occupants there. When police arrived, they were told that Sanders had left the premises.

He later returned, police said, and then left again. Officers later located his car on Park Avenue and tried to pull him over, but police say Sanders accelerated away from officers and later crashed into a parked car.

Both Sanders and a passenger were taken into custody, but after a loaded gun was found in the car, only Sanders was charged with a crime.

He faces charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Defaced Firearm.

Sanders was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.