ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man in a stolen vehicle was arrested in Rockford early Wednesday morning after a police chase.

A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gold Jeep SUV with the license BH25953, which had been reported stolen, around 11:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Police in South Beloit had put out a notice on a 2015 gold Jeep Cherokee with that license plate on Monday. South Beloit Police said the vehicle was used by car thieves who had stolen several vehicles from a home on Prairie Commons Lane and the suspects had opened fire on the owner when he attempted to stop them.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued the vehicle which fled eastbound onto 11th Street at speeds of 87 miles per hour, court documents said.

It eventually came to a stop in the south parking lot of Slidematic Products Company, 1303 Samuelson Rd. The driver proceeded to flee on foot, trying to jump over a fence, according to court documents.

Deputies caught the suspect, 19-year-old Coreyonn Sykes. One of the deputies involved received an abrasion to his elbow. Sykes tenses up his arms while deputies attempted to cuff him, also refusing to identify himself.

A loaded Glock handgun was found in Sykes’ pants leg. The gun had 19 rounds in the magazine, with one in the chamber, and no serial number.

A Rockford Police warrant had been out for Sykes’ arrest for Aggravated Domestic Battery/Strangulation. He was further charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Serial Number, Obstructing a Peace Officer-Injury, two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and two counts of Aggravated Fleeing to Elude in regard to the incident.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Sykes was charged with trying to take an officer’s weapon during an arrest in February 2023.