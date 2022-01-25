Armed suspects hold up Beloit grocery store, steal cash register

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for two men who robbed Vera’s Groceries at gunpoint and made off with the cash register.

According to police, the robbery took place on Saturday, January 22nd around 2:15 p.m., at the store, located at 1502 Henry Ave. The suspects reportedly pointed guns at the clerk and demanded money, firing shots inside the store before taking the register.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The suspects were then seen in the 1800 block of Yates Avenue.

According to Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers, “Suspect #1 was a white male, approximately 5’1”-5’4”, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black face mask covering his face. Suspect #2 was a white male, approximately 5’10”-6’1”, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black colored sweatpants with a white drawstring, black shoes, and a black face mask covering his face.”

Anyone with information on the crime or who can identify the suspects is asked to call 608-362-7463.