BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Antwone Lockhart, 18, and Davon Collins, 19, were arrested Friday after leading police on a high-speed chase through Beloit, into Illinois, and back again before being stopped by a tire deflation device.

According to Beloit Police, officers spotted Lockhart, who was wanted for burglary, in possession of a gun around 2:45 p.m. Police say he was with Collins at the time, who was wanted for felony hit and run and various other charges.

Police said they engaged in a high speed chase with the pair because they were known as violent felons, and the pursuit involved officers from Beloit, South Beloit, the Illinois State Police, Rockton Police, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

When the pursuit came back into Beloit, a deputy was able to use stop sticks to disable the vehicle.

A K9 team captured Collins, the driver, and Lockhart was captured in South Beloit.

“We want all of you to know we do not chase at the speeds we had to chase these suspects at often. They are known violent felons, and their capture was necessary. We knew who they were, knew they were armed, and know they are willing to risk lives to stay free,” Beloit Police wrote in a statement. “We did as much as we could possibly do to try to mitigate risks to the motoring public, but there is no doubt some of you saw some very fast driving.

Collins was charged with Reckless Endanger Safety (felony), Fleeing to Elude Officers (felony), Bail Jumping (felony), Resist/Obstruct Arrest (misdemeanor).

Lockhart was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Adjudicated Delinquent Possess Firearm (felony), and a Felony Warrant for Burglary.