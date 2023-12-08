ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 13 recruits walked the stage at the Rockford Fire Department Recruit Academy Graduation Ceremony. 11 of them will be joining Rockford’s department with two others joining smaller local departments.

“This is where I was born. This is where my whole family is. So when I think of responding to these calls, I don’t know if it’s my family, but I’m going to treat it as such and I’m really excited to do so,” said Courtney Standridge one of the recruits joining the RFD. “I had a really cool experience as a kid going on. It’s called the Fire Truck Train. And I know it sounds silly, but it was from that moment when that was like my favorite ride when I would visit this amusement park. It kind of stuck with me growing up that this was something I always wanted to do, but it just. Took a lot longer than I had planned.”

For many of the recruits, this process has taken more than 2 and half years since when they applied. There are thorough background checks met with lots of interviewing and test-taking for the recruits.

“It’s just fantastic to see that with every group, flashes, that gelling and that bond that they develop and then that carries them through the rest of their careers,” said Michele Pankow Fire Chief of Rockford Fire Department.

Rockford is the regional recruitment center so smaller nearby stations are able to send candidates. 11 of the recruits will be joining Rockford Fire. Sterling and Dixon-Rural Fire Departments each had a graduate of their own.

“You know, it’s exciting to be here. It was a long time for me it was fun. Very trying. But, you know, physically but mentally as well. I mean, these guys are the instructors we have in the Rockford Fire Department are top notch by far. So they definitely prepare you and get you ready,” said Shaun Branney a recruit graduate who was voted leader of the class.

“To be able to be present, to see these graduating classes, it really is a fantastic feeling. And I’m excited for them because now they’re part of our family,” Chief Pankow said.