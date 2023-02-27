OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman has been charged in a deadly motorcycle crash in Ogle County last summer.

Deputies said that Amy Anthenat, 47, was driving north on Mulford Road in June and did not stop at the intersection with Route 64. She is accused of hitting and killing Richard Andrews, who was driving eastbound.

A warrant was issued for Anthenat on a charge of Aggravted Driving with a Drug Resulting in Death. She was taken into custody on Monday and posted $5,000 bond.

She is due in court in March.