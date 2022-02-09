CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago woman was arrested in connection with vandalizing a memorial to slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

State police took 26-year-old Anna Kochakian into custody at her home. They used handcuffs belonging to French’s partner, who was severely wounded in the same shooting.

Someone posted a video onto Twitter last August, which showed the photo of French being torn from a memorial at the Thompson Center. It was found crumpled in a trash can.

French was fatally shot during a traffic stop. Her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., is still recovering from his injuries.

Kochakian will have a bond hearing on Thursday.