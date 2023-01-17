PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Arson investigators in Peoria are continuing their work after someone threw a Molotov cocktail into a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a fire just inside one of the windows.

Crews made their way inside and put out the fire quickly. No one inside at the time, though one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The attack came just days after the state enacted sweeping abortion protections.

“It’s an extensive process. You’re talking about a crime, working with PD, working with fire, working with insurance companies, working with the general public, being able to help the Planned Parenthood so they can relocate,” Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said. “You know, those are all those intimate details that the City of Peoria takes very serious.”

Leaders from Planned Parenthood Illinois responded in a statement, saying that “senseless acts of vandalism have been on the rise across the country, and Illinois has been a target as extreme and divisive rhetoric increases. We pledge to work swiftly to meet the needs of our Peoria patients and those traveling from other stats to receive reproductive healthcare.”