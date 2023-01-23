ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —Rockford investigators are looking into whether arson is at play for a fire damaging a local restaurant Sunday evening.

Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 8 p.m. at the 15th and Chris Restaurant on 15th Ave. after a witness and neighbor reported seeing the flames. Emergency responders found flames out in front of the building, as well as heavy fire pushing from the back door.

Firefighters say they were able to keep flames from spreading to the food truck out in front of the restaurant.

An arson investigator was brought to the scene, but the cause of fire is still undetermined at this time.

Fire officials say nobody was inside the building when they arrived, and no injuries were reported while extinguishing the blaze.

Damages estimate to $100,000.

