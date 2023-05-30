CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Creating art is one of the best ways to help patients cope with staying the hospital, and it turns out that it is also helping the nurses as well.

Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center has provided its nursing staff “art breaks” for months. The nurses get away for an hour to focus on different activities, like drawing, painting and music. They got ukulele lessons on Tuesday.

The goal is to provide a much-needed escape for their well-being, and the nurses said that it is working.

“It was great, I loved it,” said Beth Ann Good, ER nurse at Rush University. “I work in the ER as nurse. I’m also a program coordinator and educator, so just getting the mental space to do something fun like this was amazing.”

The “art breaks” are led by teachers from a Chicago arts nonprofit.