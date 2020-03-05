Art Van Furniture closing all stores, beginning liquidation sales Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Art Van Furniture announced Thursday that it will be closing all it’s company-owned stores nationwide, with liquidation sales set to begin tomorrow.

According to a company statement, it plans to close all of its company-owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” said Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokesperson. “We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community.”

The liquidation sales will begin Friday, March 6 at all Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, and Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri, and some Wolf stores in Maryland and Virginia.

There are nearly 200 furniture stores operated by Art Van Furniture in Michigan and eight other states under the brands of Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture.

The company was founded in 1959 with one Detroit store.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

