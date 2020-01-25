Artist renderings show F-4 Phantom at center of Lena aerial combat memorial

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Lena’s Aerial Combat Memorial unveiled renderings of what the completed memorial could look like on Friday.

In Spring 2018, the project was in the beginning stages of bringing a retired F-4 Phantom II fighter jet to town to create an aerial combat memorial.

The jet was moved from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, to the Alamagordo White Sands Municipal Airport, and then 1,300 miles to Lena.

The plane arrived in town last November, and is currently being refurbished.

The F-4 was flown by three branches of service over the years: Navy, Air Force and Marines.

Artist renderings, released on Friday, show the F-4 Phantom II placed on a pylon across the street from the American Legion on Main Street.

There’s still no timetable on when the project will be complete.

The group says donations are welcome, and can be sent to:

Northwest Illinois F-4 Jet Memorial Project

PO Box 290

Lena, IL 61048

