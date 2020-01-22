Artists begin crafting ice blocks into sculptures for annual Rockford competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Blocks of snow seen throughout Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park will soon become works of art.

Sculptors began chiseling, sawing, and breaking off large chunks of snow Wednesday morning, the first day for those participating in the annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition.

The sculpting will take place until Friday. On Saturday, the finished pieces will be ready for viewing.

For the last 20 years, Peter Hermann has been turning snow blocks into sculptures, and he says even though they’re not permanent, they’re still works of art.

“I compare to a musician,” Hermann said. “They give a concert, the concert is gone. It’s over, but the memories and the emotions they linger. And the same thing with snow sculpting. People see it, hopefully, it touches them.”

Winners will be announced Saturday at 1 p.m.

