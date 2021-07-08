Artists needed to complete mural at Rockford basketball court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A national non-profit, Hoopbus, is partnering with the Rockford Park District to renovate an outdoor basketball court at Blackhawk Park.

The organization is asking the community to submit artwork, which will be painted on the court.

Artists are encouraged to incorporate the importance of girls and women in sports, and Rockford history in their murals.

“This was at the recommendation of Park District leadership and where some of the biggest need is in our community. The Getaway at Blackhawk Park has got a tradition for basketball games. It’s got a tradition for events and family gatherings. It’s tucked away in an awesome, historic south Rockford neighborhood. The venue in and of itself, it just feels like the right place,” said Plus Seven Company founder, Nick Povalitis.

Povalitis is responsible for contacting Hoopbus and bringing the team to Rockford.

Design for murals must be submitted by 5 p.m on Friday, July 8th.