CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been the scourge of Chicago area waterways for years and a threat to the Great Lakes, but the Asian Carp is about to get a new name.

The state is renaming the fish in an effort to promote it as a fine food. It wants to get the fish onto dinner plates in restaurants all over the country. Officials said that the fish is actually considered a delicacy in China and other parts of the world.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources plans to unveil the new name on Wednesday. It is the latest move in an ongoing effort to rebrand the fish and change attitudes about it.