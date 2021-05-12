Ask Eric: How can homebound residents get vaccinated for COVID-19?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems like every day there’s another option for people who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Just this week, Illinois announced office buildings across the state will be some of the new sites. But our “Ask Eric” question involves those who can’t leave the house to get a shot.

John M. sent us a question because his wife is bedridden. He’s vaccinated and leaves the house to run errands. John is worried about bringing the virus back to his un-vaccinated wife.

We reached out to the Winnebago County Health Department. The department is actually working with community partners to register people who are homebound and get them vaccinated.

The first step is to register here. Use the employer code “VAXHOME1” in all caps. Use the same code to reserve an opportunity for in-home vaccination.

The health department will then contact you to schedule the visit. If you don’t have internet access, call the covid hotline at (815)-319-6705.

If you have a question you’d like Eric to check out, email askeric@mystateline.com.