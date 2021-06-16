Ask Eric: Is Bing’s Drive-In going to reopen? Or is is closed for good?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Deb H. asks “Is Bing’s Drive-In going to re-open? Or is it closed for good?”

The simple answer is: yes, it will re-open, with a few changes.

The owners of Salamone’s Italian Restaurant, 103 S Cherry St in Cherry Valley, bought Bing’s Drive-In, a 50’s style drive-in diner at 3613 S Main St, more than a year ago.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The original plan was to re-open Bing’s with a hybrid menu, but with the restaurant industry still recovering from the pandemic, along with a lack of employees and increased costs, Salamone’s owners say the plan is on hold.

In the next couple of weeks, the site will open as a “Betsy’s Slots” video gambling location.

Down the road, the owners hope to return to the original idea of offering Salamone’s pizza and Bing’s burgers.

If you have a question you’d like answered, drop us an email at askeric@mystateline.com.