Ask Eric: What happened to plans to bring a Wal-Mart to former Rockford K-Mart building?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This week’s “Ask Eric” question has a COVID-19 connection–sort of.

It’s about Winnebago County’s current mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

Shawn A asks “What’s the status of Walmart putting up a store on the K-Mart property on Sandy Hollow?”

You might remember that store shut down in April 2018 after several decades in business. Walmart bought the property and didn’t do anything with it.

Last February, local developer Sunil Puri announced he bought the land from Walmart. He plans to turn it into a similar storage facility like the former K-Mart he transformed at Forest Hills Road and Riverside Boulevard.

In the meantime, the county is using the location for COVID shots.

