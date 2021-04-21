Ask Eric: Why was Auburn Street roundabout flag at half-staff for so long?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Today’s question involves something hard to miss, especially if you spend a lot of time in one part of Rockford.

Tracey E. wants to know why the American flag at the roundabout on N. Main and Auburn was at half staff for so long.

If you’ve noticed, since Tracey sent that question to us, the flag (at least now) is flying full. Only the president and governors are allowed to order flags flown at half staff.

In Illinois, Governor Pritzker ordered flags lowered last April to remember COVID-19 victims.

Although, President Biden just ordered flags back down to honor former Vice President Walter Mondale who died on Monday.

To have your questions answered, send an email to AskEric@mystateline.com