Ask Eric: Why is there a barge near I-90 in Boone County?

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — This week’s ‘Ask Eric’ may solve a minor mystery. We’ve had a few people ask about this.

Maybe you’ve noticed it–a barge where a barge doesn’t really belong. You can see it from I-90 in Boone County. If you are heading west, it’s on the right side close to mile marker 19 before you get to the Kishwaukee River.

The barge is actually extracting sand and gravel for the company Super Aggregates. Centuries ago, glaciers deposited layers of the material about 50 or 60 feet below the surface. The company picked the site after studying the geology of the rea.

The barge started in a hole, barely big enough to set in. Gradually, it will be surrounded by a 30-acre crystal clear lake. That will take about a decade.

The barge uses electric motors–that’s why it doesn’t make any noise and you don’t see exhaust.

If you have a question, send an email to AskEric@mystateline.com.