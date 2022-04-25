JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an assault-style rifle and a handgun were recovered in two recent traffic stops.

Police said the assault-style rifle with a drum magazine, along with several magazines of ammunition, were recovered after pulling over Orion D. Mitchell, 22, on W. Centerway Street and Academy Street around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

After pulling the car over, officers said they smelled marijuana inside the car and conducted a search, which uncovered the weapon.

Mitchell was on parole for an earlier arrest for drug possession, operating a firearm while intoxicated, felony bail jumping, and carrying a concealed weapon, police said.

He is being held at the Rock County Jail on new charges of carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, possession of THC, and drug paraphernalia.

Last Thursday, police said a loaded handgun with an extended magazine was found in the vehicle of Treshawn McDaniel, 35, of Evansville, when he was stopped in the 500 block of Blackbridge Road.

Police brought in a K9 officer to sniff the outside of the car, which gave probable cause for a search of the vehicle, and the gun was located under the driver’s seat.

McDaniel was on parole for armed robbery, domestic violence, and bail jumping.

He now faces additional charges of carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of THC.