19-year-old killed after shooting on 10th Street in Rockford, at least three others injured

UPDATE: Police announced that a 19-year-old male victim was later pronounced dead from his injuries. Officials also say that two other male victims are being treated for serious, yet non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
ORIGINAL:
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, Rockford police officers responded to the 1300 block of 10th Street in Rockford for a shooting investigation.
Officers say that at least four people were shot. One of the victims is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
