19-year-old killed after shooting on 10th Street in Rockford, at least three others injured

UPDATE: Police announced that a 19-year-old male victim was later pronounced dead from his injuries. Officials also say that two other male victims are being treated for serious, yet non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A 19-year-old male is now pronounced deceased, while at least two other adult males are being treated for non-life-threatening, but serious, gunshot wounds. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Please continue to avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 23, 2020

ORIGINAL:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, Rockford police officers responded to the 1300 block of 10th Street in Rockford for a shooting investigation.

Officers say that at least four people were shot. One of the victims is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Shooting investigation in the 1300 block of 10th Street. This an active investigation. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 23, 2020

Update: So far, officers were able to locate four shooting victims from the 1300 block of 10th Street. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three received non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 23, 2020

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

